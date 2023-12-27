Clouds will break today, but cooler air has moved into the region. Temperatures will actually remain above normal, but it will feel a little chilly over the next few days. Today, highs will reach the upper 40s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tonight, a few spotty showers will be possible. Thursday also looks unsettled. Rain showers will be scattered about during the afternoon, and some snow may mix in as we head toward evening and nighttime.

TODAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 49

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower possible. Low 36

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly with scattered showers. High 44

FRIDAY: Cloudy and chilly with scattered rain/snow showers. High 41

Rain/snow showers are also possible on Friday, but right now it is looking dry for Saturday and New Year’s Eve.