A cold front passed through the Miami Valley this morning. Behind the front, it will be a lot cooler today. We’ll start with clouds and readings falling into the 50s. But temperatures will struggle to rise this afternoon, and we’ll just recover to about 60 degrees. We expect breezy conditions and a little sun as the day goes on.

Clouds thicken again tonight, with lows dropping down near 40 degrees. On Friday, clouds linger through the morning before moving out. We will finish the week with a ton of sunshine and near-normal temperatures.

TODAY: Morning clouds breaking this afternoon. Breezy and cooler. High 60

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. Chilly. Low 40

FRIDAY: Morning clouds give way to plenty of afternoon sun. Seasonably cool. High 56

VETERANS DAY: Sunny and cool. High 52

Veterans Day will start off cold, with morning temperatures near freezing. We expect a ton of sunshine and highs in the low 50s. Sunshine will continue Sunday and into next week, as a long dry stretch begins.