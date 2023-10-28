A few showers this morning with the passage of a cold front. The high temperature for the day occurred overnight, in the 60s. The rest of the day we should see temperatures bounce around in the 50s under cloudy skies. This evening, there may be a spotty shower, but rain chances increase after midnight.

TODAY: Temperatures drop into the 50s, spotty shower, mainly this morning.

TONIGHT: A spotty evening shower, rain develops after 12 AM. Low 52

SUNDAY: Periods of showers. High 55

Much colder Monday through Wednesday with highs in the 40s and a hard freeze is expected Tuesday morning. A clipper system comes through Tuesday night and we may see a few flakes of snow by early Wednesday morning.