Colder air rolls in tonight. This will cause any rain showers to mix with and change over to snow. Lows drop to near freezing late tonight, so a slick spot may be possible on bridges and overpasses for the morning commute. Friday will be much colder with a few flurries/snow showers. If there is any accumulation, it will be light.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and colder with rain mixing with and changing to snow showers. Low 32

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with a few light snow showers or flurries, any accumulations under 1″. High 34

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance of an evening flurry, then clearing after midnight and cold. Low 23

SATURDAY: Sunny and chilly. High 36

Although we expect abundant sunshine Saturday, morning temperatures will be in the low 20s, and highs will only reach the mid-30s. Saturday night will be cold with low temperatures again reaching the low 20s, but 40s return for Sunday afternoon. It will still be mostly sunny on Sunday with a few more high clouds moving in during the day.