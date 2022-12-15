Overnight, a few scattered rain or snow showers will move through. We are not expecting any snow accumulation. Friday afternoon will be much colder with highs not getting out of the 30s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered rain/snow showers. No snow accumulation. Low 32

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder with the slight chance of flurries, mainly in the afternoon. High 38

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold, slight chance of flurries. Low 26

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and even colder, a slight chance of flurries. High 32

The weekend looks quite cold. Highs won’t make it above freezing, and lows drop into the low 20s. The cold air remains in place through all of next week. There are increasing signs it will turn even colder as we get closer to the Christmas holiday weekend with a blast of Arctic air possible.