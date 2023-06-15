A cold front moves through tonight bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may produce strong winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall. Cooler and less humid air builds back into the area on Friday.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, ending after midnight. Low 55

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 76

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cool. Low 54

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 82

The weekend looks great! Saturday will be pleasant with morning lows in the 50s. Even though afternoon highs reach the low 80s, humidity will stay low. It will be warmer but dry on Sunday as highs reach the mid to upper 80s.