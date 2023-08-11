We will finish the week with a slight warm up across the Miami Valley. High temperatures will push into the mid 80s this afternoon, and it will feel a little humid. Dry weather is expected for most of the area today. There is just a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm, especially late in the day across the northern counties.

A better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms develops tonight. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy with increasing humidity. Saturday looks quite humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.

TODAY: Partly sunny and warmer with a slight chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm, mainly north. High 86

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a spotty shower or thunderstorm. Low 68

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 87

Sunday will be dry, but continued warm. A stronger cold front arrives on Monday, bringing in a good chance for more showers and thunderstorms.