A slow moving area of low pressure south of the Miami Valley will bring unsettled weather to the area this week. Today, we expect showers and the chance of thunder, with the best coverage falling along and south of I-70. It will start to feel more humid, with highs near 80 degrees.

Tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms continue, and Tuesday also looks to be active. Coverage will be a little less through the day, however, as we enjoy a little more dry time. But winds increase and temperatures look slightly lower.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, and becoming more humid. Scattered showers and the chance of thunderstorms develops. High 80

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 65

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers or thunderstorms. High 78

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warm with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. High 82

The low will move a little farther south mid-week, so rain chances will drop a bit Wednesday. While we can’t rule out a couple isolated showers, we do expect more dry hours through the day.