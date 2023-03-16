Warmer air will move into the Miami Valley ahead of a cold front today. We expect highs to be in the upper 50s to right around 60 degrees. Clouds will be increasing, and it will become breezy. While most of the daylight hours will be dry, there is a chance of showers as we approach the evening hours.

Rain is likely tonight into Friday. It will be a windy and wet start to St. Patrick’s Day, but it will dry out after noon. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy, continued windy, and will be turning cooler.

TODAY: Increasing clouds, mild and becoming breezy. A few showers by evening. High 60

TONIGHT: Showers likely, windy. Low 45

FRIDAY: Morning showers ending through early afternoon. Mostly cloudy, windy and cooler. Early high near 50 and falling through the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and colder. High 36

The start of the weekend will be much colder, with windy conditions and highs in the mid-30s Saturday. We will see a little sun, mixed with more afternoon clouds, and the slight chance of a spotty flurry late in the day. This would be most likely across the northern Miami Valley.