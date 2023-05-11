We will see periods of high clouds in the region today, and these will filter the sun at times. However, it will remain dry, and will end up being the warmest day of the week, with highs in the lower 80s.

Tonight, clouds will increase ahead of a warm front. This feature will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area on Friday. It will feel more humid at the end of the week, as well.

TODAY: Sun and high clouds, warmer. High 82

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and mild with a shower late. Low 63

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and more humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 76

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 78

While scattered showers and thunderstorms are still likely Saturday, it is now looking drier on Mother’s Day. There is just a slight shower chance.