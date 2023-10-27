Showers are moving through parts of the Miami Valley this morning. It won’t rain all day; we expect the showers to end through the early afternoon. The clouds will break up mid to late afternoon, so we should see a little sun today. It will be the last warm day in the 70s.

Tonight, more showers develop late, and there’s a chance of thunder. A slight chance of a few more showers will be around Saturday, but there will also be a lot of dry time. Steady and heavier rain is likely Saturday night.

TODAY: Morning clouds/scattered showers, then becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and warm. High 76

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers late and the chance of thunder. Low 57

SATURDAY: Mainly morning showers otherwise cloudy and cooler. High 63

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain at times. High 60

Rain still looks likely at times on Sunday. While the weekend looks cooler, it will get downright cold heading through next week. We expect to see the first hard freeze of the season.