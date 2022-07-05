Tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue. It will be another hot and humid day on Wednesday with the threat of more heavy rain and gusty winds.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and muggy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some could be severe with locally heavy rain. Low 72

WEDNESDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms with the potential for damaging winds and heavy rain. High 90

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 70

THURSDAY: Partly sunny very warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88

The humid and unsettled pattern will continue on Thursday and Friday. Just in time for the weekend, rain chances will drop, and humidity will come down as well.