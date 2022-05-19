A warm front will lift through tonight, and this will kick off a few showers and thunderstorms.

The rain will move out by sunrise Friday, just in time for the morning commute and Bike to Work pancake breakfast at Riverscape, and then it will really heat up! Expect windy conditions through the day with highs near 90-degrees. It will also start to feel a little more humid, so we’re definitely going to get a taste of summer-like weather!

TONIGHT: More humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms, breezy. Low 68

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, windy, hot and more humid. High 90

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low near 70

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot and humid. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late day. High near 90

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms through the first half of the day, then partly sunny and cooler. High 72

A cold front will slowly push into the Miami Valley this weekend. Saturday will start dry, but as the front approaches late day, we expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop. These will continue overnight into Sunday morning, tapering off going into Sunday afternoon.