A hot and humid day with heat indices in the triple digits around the Miami Valley. We will see chances of storms arriving through the night and that chance will continue throughout the weekend. Temperatures will hover in the upper 80s through the weekend. A cooler start to next week, but chances of storms on Monday.



Tonight: A low of 73 degrees. Partly cloudy skies with thunderstorms possible.



Tomorrow: A high of 89 degrees. Thunderstorms and increasing clouds.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 70 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms

