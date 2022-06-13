It will be muggy tonight with showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may reach severe limits. Then get ready for a heatwave. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will reach the mid to upper 90s with heat index values ranging from 105 to 110 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Some may be severe with damaging winds, large hail and torrential rain. Low 75

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 96

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low 76

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 97

Wednesday will be another dangerously hot day. Thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday, and then temperatures will be closer to normal Friday, and into Father’s Day weekend, with highs in the 80s expected.