Scattered thunderstorms will continue into the evening before ending overnight. Tuesday will start off dry, but it will be a mostly cloudy day with a few spotty afternoon showers, even a chance of thunder. It will be cooler, too, with highs only reaching the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms ending, then becoming partly cloudy. Low 63

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and not as warm with a few spotty showers, chance of a thunderstorm. High 75

TUESDAY NIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy, cooler. Low 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. High 80

It will be very pleasant on Wednesday. Morning temperatures will be comfortably cool, in the upper 50s. And in the afternoon, it will be pleasantly warm with plenty of sunshine. Thursday looks dry until the evening, at which time a cold front arrives with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Nice weather is back for Friday.