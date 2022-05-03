A storm system will track across the region, bringing the return of showers and thunderstorms today. Any activity moving through this morning is not expected to be severe, but in the afternoon, that could change. We expect a break in the late morning/early afternoon timeframe, and if instability increases enough, additional thunderstorms that fire up mid-late afternoon could produce damaging wind, hail or isolated tornadoes.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around through the evening, before ending overnight. Wednesday looks dry but mostly cloudy and a good deal cooler.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 74

TONIGHT: Evening thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy. Low 53

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High 65

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers by late afternoon/evening. High 70

Thursday will start dry, but a few spotty showers will arrive by late day. Showers and the chance of thunder will stick around for Friday.