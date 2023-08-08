Any isolated showers will end overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy with lows dropping into the low 60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers end. Low 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and more humid. A chance of showers and thunderstorms towards evening. High 83

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Muggy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 67

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny. High 82

Rain will be around mainly through Thursday morning before tapering off. Friday is looking dry and quite warm with upper 80s in the afternoon. It will stay very warm into the weekend.