Overnight looks clear and calm again, so areas of fog will still be possible. We’ll finish the week with more gorgeous weather on Friday.
TONIGHT: Clear and cool with areas of late night fog. Low 58
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a touch warmer. High 84
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 62
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warm. High 86
The weekend looks dry but feeling like summer! Highs will push into the mid and upper 80s, and humidity will come up slightly. Rain chances hold off until Monday. Much above normal temperatures continue early next week.