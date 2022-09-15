Overnight looks clear and calm again, so areas of fog will still be possible. We’ll finish the week with more gorgeous weather on Friday.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool with areas of late night fog. Low 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a touch warmer. High 84

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 62

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warm. High 86

The weekend looks dry but feeling like summer! Highs will push into the mid and upper 80s, and humidity will come up slightly. Rain chances hold off until Monday. Much above normal temperatures continue early next week.