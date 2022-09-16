We will continue to enjoy nice, warm afternoons with plenty of sunshine. There will even be a slight warming trend, with highs reaching the mid 80s today through the weekend.
Mostly sunny conditions also continue this weekend, with comfortable levels of humidity. The next chance for rain arrives early next week.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 84
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 62
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 86
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 86
MONDAY: Partly sunny and more humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 85
After Monday’s rain chance, it will quickly heat up for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90-degrees.