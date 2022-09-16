We will continue to enjoy nice, warm afternoons with plenty of sunshine. There will even be a slight warming trend, with highs reaching the mid 80s today through the weekend.

Mostly sunny conditions also continue this weekend, with comfortable levels of humidity. The next chance for rain arrives early next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 84

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 62

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 86

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 86

MONDAY: Partly sunny and more humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 85

After Monday’s rain chance, it will quickly heat up for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90-degrees.