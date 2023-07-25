Overnight will be mostly clear and continued quiet. On Wednesday, heat and humidity build. Highs will hit the low 90s, and this will begin a heatwave that will continue through the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hazy, hotter and more humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 92

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 72

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 94

Each day, Wednesday through Friday, will have a very slight chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm. There will be a higher chance Wednesday night, and again Friday night into Saturday. It turns a little cooler and less humid early next week.