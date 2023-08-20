Overnight muggy conditions will continue into tomorrow with dew points expected to be tropical, right around 70 degrees. Partly cloudy skies to begin the work week, but with temperatures in the lower 90s, and humid conditions, heat index values will near or hit the 100 degree mark. The 90s will persist for the rest of the week, maxing out on Thursday at 98 degrees. Thursday and Friday will have heat indices in the triple digits. Wednesday there is a small chance of a shower or storm, and going into the weekend temperatures will begin to cool as the ridge breaks down, with thunderstorms later in the day Friday. The weekend will have highs around 80.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction