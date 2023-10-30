The sky will clear tonight, and we expect widespread frost with freezing temperatures. As readings drop down into the 20s, we will see the end of the growing season. For Halloween, it will start off sunny in the morning with increasing afternoon clouds. As we get to the evening, a cold front arrives with snow showers, possibly mixed with rain at the onset. Bundle up those Trick or Treaters!

TONIGHT: Clearing and cold with frost and a hard freeze. Low 26

HALLOWEEN: Mostly sunny in the morning with increasing afternoon clouds and becoming breezy, continued chilly. High 45

TUESDAY NIGHT: Breezy and cold with snow showers, possibly mixed with rain in the early evening. Low 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 43

It will dry out on Wednesday, but chilly air remains in place. We expect more sun and a warm up by the end of the week.