A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the northern half of our viewing area. Counties included are Darke, Miami, Champaign, Mercer, Auglaize, Shelby, Logan and Wayne IN, mostly along and north of I-70. Wednesday will be quiet for the first day of Winter, solstice at 4:48 pm, but severe winter conditions are likely Thursday night and into Friday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low near 20

WEDNESDAY: Morning sun, then increasing clouds in the afternoon, chilly. High near 40

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow or freezing rain showers developing late. Low near 30

THURSDAY: Cloudy and chilly with snow/freezing rain showers changing to rain showers. High 42

THURSDAY NIGHT: Very windy and sharply colder with rain changing to snow, accumulating 2 to 4 inches along with significant blowing and drifting snow. Travel will be dangerous with near zero visibility at times. Low near 0 with wind chill dropping in to the -20s.