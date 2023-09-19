There is a low chance of a light shower or sprinkle north of I-70 tonight. Otherwise, it will be dry with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday looks mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will push above normal, reaching the low 80s. Thankfully, humidity stays at comfortable levels.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 55

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 83

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 58

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 84

The warming trend will continue through the end of the week with highs in the mid 80s Thursday and Friday. The next chance of rain will be early next week toward Monday and Tuesday.