We expect a pretty nice finish to the week, with decreasing clouds today. With some afternoon sunshine, high temperatures will be right around normal, topping out in the low 70s. Another disturbance moves through tonight, and this will kick off a few evening showers.

Any evening showers come to an end before midnight. Dry weather is expected for the rest of the night, with chilly temperatures dropping into the low 40s. Saturday will start off with some sunshine, but clouds increase in the afternoon and we will have the slight chance of a few spotty light showers.

TODAY: Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Breezy and mild. High 72

TONIGHT: A few spotty evening showers then partly cloudy and chilly. Low 43

SATURDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with a spotty afternoon shower possible. Breezy and much cooler. High 56

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a spotty afternoon shower possible. Continued cool. High 57

Chilly weather continues on Sunday, as temperatures drop into the upper 30s to near 40 in the morning. The afternoon will be another day in the 50s with clouds and a slight shower chance.