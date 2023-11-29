Southwest winds will increase today, and it will be windy for a few hours–especially in the late morning/early afternoon. Sustained wind will be 10-20 mph, with gusts close to 30 mph. We expect a lot of sunshine today. While it won’t be as cold as it has been, it will still feel a bit chilly.

Tonight will start off clear, and will become partly cloudy. Thursday will be a dry day, even though we’ll have a little more cloud cover around. It will continue to be windy, as highs push up near 50 degrees. Clouds increase Thursday night, as rain develops late.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, windy and chilly. High 43

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy and cold. Low 30

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, windy and cool. High 53

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with rain developing late. Low 40

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and seasonably chilly with periods of rain. High 47

It looks rainy at the end of the week. Friday morning will be wet, area-wide. The rain will become a bit more scattered in the afternoon, but low rain chances will linger into Friday night.