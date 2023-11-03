After sunshine most of Friday, clouds have returned. Those clouds will keep temperatures warmer tonight compared to the past several nights. A weak cold front moves in on Saturday, but rain chances will be very low.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Low 46

SATURDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, mild. There is a very low chance of a morning sprinkle. High 62

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low near 40

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 62

As we turn back time on Sunday, it looks like a gorgeous day is shaping up with highs in the 60s. Temperatures stay in the 60s through early next week.