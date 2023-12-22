Look for showers around the area tonight and Saturday. Temperatures continue to be well above seasonal norms with lows tonight around 40, highs in the low 50s on Saturday.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with a few showers. Low near 40

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cool with a few showers, best chance in the morning. High near 50

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with a sprinkle possible. Low 43

SUNDAY: Chance of a morning sprinkle, then clouds mixed with a little afternoon, milder. High 58

In your extended Storm Team 2 forecast…Christmas Eve day looks mainly dry and mild with highs in the upper 50s. Christmas Day, mild temperatures continue, but rain moves in for the afternoon and looks steady through Tuesday morning. After Tuesday, temperatures are on a downward trend to be more seasonable at the end of the week with even snow showers possible.