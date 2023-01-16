It looks like this afternoon will be a little bit warmer than it was over the weekend. Although clouds will be increasing, highs will still reach the mid-40s. Showers will develop by mid to late afternoon, and will continue this evening into the nighttime hours.

Any rain will be moving out by Tuesday morning. It looks like a partly sunny to mostly cloudy day, with breezy conditions. Highs will be even warmer than today, as they reach the mid-50s.

TODAY: Increasing clouds and chilly with showers developing after 3 p.m. High 46

TONIGHT: Breezy with showers. Low 43

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. High 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers by evening. High 48

Rain will again develop by Wednesday evening. We may see some heavier rain through Wednesday night, and this could lead to some areas of localized flooding.