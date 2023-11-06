We’re in for a windy and warmer fall day here in the Miami Valley. Temperatures will continue to run above normal, with highs reaching the upper 60s this afternoon. Winds will increase from the southwest, between 10 to 20 mph, and may gust to 30 mph. We expect increasing clouds, but it will stay dry today.

There is a slight chance of a passing light shower tonight. Tuesday will start off mostly cloudy but dry for Election Day. Clouds will decrease going into the afternoon hours, and as the sun returns, highs will reach the 60s again.

TODAY: Increasing clouds, windy and warmer. High 68

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a spotty light shower possible. Low 55

ELECTION DAY: Morning clouds, some afternoon sun. High 66

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers. High 70

Wednesday looks to be another mild day, but it will come along with a slight chance of a few spotty light showers. Temperatures will turn cooler at the end of the week.