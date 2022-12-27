Temperatures have not been above freezing since Thursday, Dec. 22, but today our afternoon highs will approach 32 degrees. After some areas of morning fog/freezing drizzle, it will be a cloudy and dry afternoon. Winds remain pretty light through most of the day, but it becomes breezy by evening.

Overnight will continue to be cloudy and breezy. Lows will only drop into the mid and upper 20s. Wednesday will feature more sunshine across the Miami Valley. It will be breezy, and temperatures will continue to warm.

TODAY: Areas of morning fog/freezing mist or drizzle. Otherwise cloudy and not as cold. High 32

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and cold. Low 28

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 45

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. High 52

The warming trend continues Thursday, with highs back in the 50s. Clouds will increase, but we expect dry weather until Thursday night, when rain becomes more likely.