The week will start out with temperatures running fairly close to normal. It will be dry today, with increasing sunshine. As a storm heads our way for the second half of the week, temperatures will gradually warm each day.

Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-40s, upper 40s are expected Wednesday, and low 50s are even looking likely Thursday. It will be breezy and rainy, however, as a big storm moves through that day.

TODAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. High 40

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low 30

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. High 44

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers in the afternoon/evening. High 49

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cool with rain likely.

Behind the storm, it will then turn colder. Rain will mix with snow Thursday night, and a few snow showers will linger into Friday before ending.