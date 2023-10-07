What a difference a day makes! After the passage of a cold front last night temperatures dipped into the low 40s this morning. Temperatures will be slow to recover today as cold air will be in place. With the cold air aloft, clouds will develop and fill in quickly this morning. These clouds may bring some spotty showers this afternoon and evening. Brisk winds will make it feel even colder as gusts may be as high as 30 mph.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder. Spotty showers. High 56

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds, breezy and cold. Low 40

SUNDAY: Breezy and cool. Mostly cloudy, spotty shower. High 57.

Temperatures swing upward as the week progresses. Highs by the end of the week should reach into the low 70s. Low chances of rain on Monday. Increasing chances of rain Thursday and Friday.