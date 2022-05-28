A cooler, but dry day to begin the weekend. As we went into the late afternoon, the sun began to peak out. Currently high pressure is dominating the region and will be in place through the early week. Temperatures are trending warmer, getting into the 80s tomorrow with lots of sun. Even warmer on Memorial Day, approaching 90. We hit the 90s on Tuesday. A cold front will move through in the midweek and will cause unsettled weather with chances of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday.



Tonight: A low of 56 degrees. Clearing skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 82 degrees. Lots of sunshine.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 62 degrees. Mostly clear to clear skies.

