A sunny Saturday with temps in the upper 50s. Overnight we will be a bit chilly in the mid 30s, with clear skies. Temperatures have been rising to begin the weekend and will continue to into Easter. We will get to 62 tomorrow with lots of sunshine. A great day to cookout, or get outside. Pretty quiet weather week ahead, with lots of sunshine through the next 7 days, and even the 80s by the second half of the week as high pressure will be in control for much of the week.

