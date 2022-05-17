It’s going to be another day with temperatures in the upper 70s here in Dayton. Temperatures will be a bit cooler up to the north in places like Wapakoneta and Celina where temps will be in the lower 70s.

It will be sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. It will become cloudy overnight as a shortwave digs to the south from the upper Midwest.

Shower chances arrive tomorrow in the afternoon, and some thunderstorms are possible. Within those thunderstorms, we could see upwards of an inch of rain dropped, but the vast majority of the area will see rainfall totals under a quarter of an inch.

Summer-like warmth returns Friday as we take a run at the 90s.



Today: Mostly sunny skies. A high of 77 degrees. Winds NW at 5 to 15 mph.



Tonight: Clouds increasing. A low of 57 degrees. Winds NE becoming E at 0 to 5 mph.



Tomorrow: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A high of 70 degrees. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph.