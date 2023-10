Lots of sunshine to end the weekend. Temperatures got into the 50s today. Overnight, clear skies will allow temperatures to fall into the 30s. We have freeze warnings and frost advisories through the Miami Valley. Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow with sunshine, in the mid 60s, quickly getting to the 70s by Tuesday. Shower chances arrive Wednesday and stick around through the weekend. Models get messy heading into the weekend, so confidence is low next weekend while models work out problems.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction