Sunshine to end the weekend as clouds broke up through the day, leading to lots of sun in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures were cool, in the upper 70s. Temps overnight will drop to the lower 60s and upper 50s in areas. Temperatures tomorrow will warm into the mid 80s with lots of sunshine. Sun will continue into Tuesday, but the second half of the week features upper 80s and thunderstorm chances with increased humidity arriving Thursday. The weekend features chances of storms and temperatures approaching 90.

