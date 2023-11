Waking up to cloudy skies, but they will quickly clear out through the mid-morning, and we will see the sun for the rest of the day. Temperatures today will reach around 60 degrees.

Tonight the low will be around freezing, with clear skies. As a cold front moves through, temperatures will briefly dip into the 40s for highs on Saturday.

We will return to the 60s early in the work week, and hang around that mark for much of the week, with lots of sunshine and dry weather.