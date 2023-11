Lots of sunshine in the Miami Valley today with temperatures reaching the mid 60s. Overnight will be quiet, and will continue to be quiet on Sunday with temperatures reaching to 60 degrees with lots of sunshine. We could see the 70s again on Tuesday and Wednesday but shower chances arrive Tuesday and continue through Thursday. By Thursday we turn cooler, and by Friday we return to highs in the 50s.

