Another great day today. A bit cooler, but lots of sunshine. That will continue tomorrow, but clouds will begin to increase in the afternoon. Temperatures will get to the mid 50s tomorrow. We will have a low pressure system moving in from the south, bringing increased clouds in the afternoon and chances of rain overnight and into Sunday. Areas could see an inch of rain when the system moves out. Temps will fall in to the 40s to begin the week, but quickly rise by Tuesday. The next chance of rain will take place Wednesday before a sharp drop in temperatures.

