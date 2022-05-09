After a cooler than normal weekend, the warmth begins today. Our high today will be just above the normal for this time of year. Sunshine continues today with mostly clear skies through the night. Tomorrow will feel more summer like with a high of 84, which would tie the highest temperature for 2022 here in Dayton. Sunshine will be sticking around through the rest of the work week thanks to an omega blocking pattern.



Today: A high of 75 degrees. Sunny skies. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph.



Tonight: A low of 54 degrees. Mostly clear skies. Winds SE at 0 to 10 mph.



Tomorrow: A high of 84 degrees. Mostly sunny. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph.

