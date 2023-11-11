High pressure brings lots of sunshine this weekend and much of next week. Seasonable temperatures with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s today. Tonight a weak disturbance brings in a few clouds and temperatures drop into the lower 30s. Sunday looks sunny and dry.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 52

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Low 33

SUNDAY: Becoming sunny. High 57

Dry weather continues through Thursday. Temperatures will be slightly above average with highs mainly in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.