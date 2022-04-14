After record rainfall Wednesday (1.15″ officially at the Dayton International Airport), today will be a dry day. We expect a lot of sunshine, and windy conditions. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from noon through 8pm in Darke, Shelby, Logan, Mercer and Auglaize counties. This is where west winds will gust 40-45 mph. Temperatures will run cooler, with highs near 60-degrees.

Overnight looks clear, breezy and chilly. Friday will start with some sunshine, but clouds increase through the afternoon. A few scattered showers arrive for Friday evening and night.

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny, windy and cooler. High 60

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and chilly. Low 42

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with increasing clouds late. Windy and seasonably mild. High 66

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low 44

SATURDAY: A few morning showers, then partly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 57

After the slight chance of a few lingering showers early Saturday, it will dry out for the rest of the weekend. Easter looks cold in the morning, with lows near freezing, and some areas of frost possible.