High pressure building into the Miami Valley will provide a bright day ahead. We expect a mostly sunny sky and lower humidity. Highs will be near normal, reaching 80 degrees this afternoon, and it will feel pleasantly warm.

Tonight will be clear and quite cool, with lows dropping into the mid-50s. It’s a great night to open up the windows! Full sun will continue on Thursday, along with comfortable humidity and highs in the low 80s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 80

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 56

THURSDAY: Sunny and continued nice. High 81

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer and a little more humid. High 84

Friday will start to feel a little more humid, and will also be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid-80s. Rain chances return over the weekend.