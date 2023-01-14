We are starting out with lots of clouds this morning, but skies will turn brighter later today as high pressure builds into the area and brings in drier air and some sunshine. Seasonably cold this weekend with highs in the 30s and 40s.

TODAY: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine. High 35

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cold. Low 20

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 42

For the holiday on Monday we start out dry but rain develops during the afternoon and continues through Tuesday. We get a break on Wednesday and then another system rolls into the Miami Valley for Thursday and Friday. Highs this week in the 40s and 50s which is above average for this time of the year.