Rain fell overnight and you may encounter damp roads if you are heading out early for Black Friday shopping. Increasing sunshine this afternoon as high pressure builds into the area. If you have evening plans to head out to outdoor festivities, it will be seasonably cold but dry, under clear skies.

TODAY: Becoming partly to mostly sunny. High 53

TONIGHT: Clear and colder. Low 30

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 58

The first half of the weekend starts out great, but get those outdoor errands done, because Sunday will be a day to stay inside as rain and gusty winds will not make for a very pleasant day. We dry out again for Monday and Tuesday, but another storm system moves in for Wednesday.