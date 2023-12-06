Clouds hang around tonight, but starting on Thursday with more sunshine, we will see a warming trend that will last through the first half of the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 32

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and milder. High 53

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low near 40

FRIDAY: Morning sun followed by increasing afternoon clouds, windy and mild. High 57

We stay in the 50s through Saturday. Over the weekend, a big storm system brings in scattered showers and possibly a few storms. Sunday may see falling temperatures and rain changing over to snow showers by evening.