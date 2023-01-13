Any wintry precipitation will end early tonight. There could be a slick spot or two on bridges and overpasses. Then clouds begin to clear out late. This will set us up for better weather on Saturday. We expect a lot of sunshine, but it will still be chilly with highs in the mid-30s.

TONIGHT: Flurries end, then clearing late and cold. Low 23

SATURDAY: Becoming sunny, breezy and cold. High 36

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Low near 20

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a not as cold. High 43

After a cold morning, it will warm up Sunday afternoon. We’ll see lots of sunshine, but some high-level clouds begin to move in, especially during the afternoon. It looks even warmer next week, but active weather returns with an increasing chance of rain showers starting Monday afternoon.